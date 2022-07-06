- Advertisement -

A motorcyclist was killed near Revelstoke when a tire from a trailer heading in the opposite direction came loose and struck him.

Police were called out to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday along Highway 1, about 34 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

According to Revelstoke RCMP, a westbound Ford F350 pickup truck from Alberta was pulling a utility trailer that suddenly lost a tire.

The tire then bounced into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing an eastbound motorcyclist before striking a second motorcycle driver.

Police said the 55-year-old man from Sooke died at the scene, despite emergency treatment from a passing physician from Germany and a nurse.

The bike’s passenger was taken to a Kamloops hospital for treatment.

Highway 1 was closed for a few hours while police and first responders were on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP ask anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, to contact the Revelstoke detachment.