- Advertisement -

Eight current and former officers at the Nelson Police Department are under investigation for potential misconduct.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner confirmed in an email that as a result of a request from chief Donovan Fisher, a disciplinary conduct investigation was ordered on Feb. 3.

“The Police Act contains confidentiality provisions which strictly limit what information may be released,” says Deputy Commissioner Andera Spindle. “However, we can confirm that an investigation is underway.”

Spindle says the investigation under the Police Act is related to participation in a WhatsApp chat group and the sharing of inappropriate content and messages including “alleged racist comments.”

- Advertisement -

“Since the investigation is ongoing, no further comment may be made at this time,” says Spindler.

The investigation is being handled by the Vancouver Police Department under civilian oversight to ensure the process is thorough and complete, she said.

“There is an external investigation going on, I can’t comment,” says mayor John Dooley, after he was asked to comment about the nature of the investigation.