In May an organization called Supporting Ukrainian Families in Nelson put a letter forward to the local IODE asking if they could help support two refugee families in the community.

“IODE met and graciously came back with $2,000 in total for donation. That means $1,000 per family,” says Tina Coletti, who is with the organization helping Nelson’s Ukrainian families.

“The donations will help establish basic necessities,” says Coletti.

“The committee has also helped integrate the two families into the culture of the city. Whether that is through schooling, work, obtaining necessities, or social interactions,” says Coletti.

“Donations are so important for supporting these families,” said Coletti. “Federal funding has been delayed up to five weeks because there was an error in processing their application at the point of entry, so this has led to a significant delay in obtaining that funding.”

The fundraising goal to help support these families is $30,000, and with only $5,000 left to go anyone who is willing to help are encouraged to go to the Canada Helps CrowdFunding site to donate.