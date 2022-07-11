- Advertisement -

The No. 1 intersection in West Kootenay for crashes is where Highway 3A meets Granite Road and Government Road in Nelson, according to data from ICBC.

The insurer says 14 crashes occurred there in 2021, six of which resulted in injuries. Since 2017, there have been 62 crashes at that location, which is the entrance to the city from the west.

That’s nearly double the number of crashes at the second most accident-prone intersection in the city at the corner of Vernon and Ward, which has seen 34 accidents over the last five years, although only five last year, none of which resulted in any casualties.

Rounding out the top sites in 2021 were Front and Hall (nine crashes, four with injuries), Highway 3 and Baker Street (seven crashes, one with injuries), Baker and Stanley (six crashes, no injuries), Baker and Kootenay (five crashes, one injury).

Kaslo saw six crashes last year and Slocan three, all in different locations. The Salmo area had three crashes at a private driveway off Highway 3 west of the village. The same location has seen 10 crashes in the last five years.

You can glean more details about all of the crashes in the southern interior going back to 2017 from ICBC’s online dashboard.