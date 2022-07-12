- Advertisement -

Fireworks will be banned in the Kootenay/Boundary as of noon Friday, along with Category 2 open fires.

The Southeast Fire Centre says the prohibition is to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety. The prohibition will remain in place until Oct. 15.

The no-no list also includes sky lanterns, exploding binary targets, air curtain burners and, and burn barrels or cages of any size or description, except when used for a campfire, which are still allowed so long as they are under a half-metre high by a half-meter wide.

Category 2 fires are defined as one to two burn piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide or burning stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares.

- Advertisement -

Larger Category 3 open fires have been banned since June 30.

This prohibition does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.



A map of the affected area can be found here: http://ow.ly/WK9250JU3w5

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard did not show any fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre as of Tuesday morning.