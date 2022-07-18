- Advertisement -

Stage two water conservation measures have been implemented in Riondel after a power outage occurred in the water system.

The RDCK is asking that residents of Riondel observe the conservation measures by only watering their trees, shrubs, lawns, and gardens between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. as well as between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

They say If the hot weather persists, reservoir levels decline, or demand increases then stricter water measures will be implemented.

The system has about 200 connections.