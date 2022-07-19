- Advertisement -

Nineteen activists fighting against Cooper Creek Cedar will have to wait a little longer to defend themselves on contempt of court charges.

The activists aren among those who have been trying to protect Argenta Johnsons Landing Face for decades from logging that they say threatens to destroy wildlife natural habitat. The area is key for wildlife to flourish including the threatened mountain caribou, said the activist group.

“This is insane. I have had the luxury of growing up in the old-growth forests and I just can’t imagine growing up without that,” Ginger Osecki said, a resident of the North Shore.

Those who were arrested made a first appearance in Nelson court on Tuesday.

One of them was Miguel Pastor, who recently graduated from L.V. Rogers Secondary.

“I was attending high school when I was arrested,” he said outside the courthouse today. “I think it’s really telling that I’m being arrested and prosecuted by people that will never see the effects of climate change that I will see. All I want is a peaceful and breathable future.”

The case was originally adjourned to August 15, but due to unavailability of a defence lawyer, it is not known when the matter will resume.

The B.C. Ministry of Forests says Argenta is not currently being considered for additional conservation because of the high number of existing protected areas.