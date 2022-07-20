- Advertisement -

An effort between RDCK and Kalesnifoff Lumber on a fuel management project near Selous Creek will help reduce the risk of wildfires near Nelson.

According to a release from the regional district, the primary objective of the project is to reduce the risk of wildfires by retaining large, healthy fire-resistant trees while removing shrubs, and other fire fueling sources. They say these goals will enhance the infrastructure and support future fire suppression efforts around the region.

The project initially started in 2017 and has three types of treatment: mechanical harvesting, hand treatment of the understory (shrubs, plants, grasses, mosses, and other vegetation sources on the forest floor), and post-harvest treatment.

In May the first phase of the treatment was completed. The mechanical harvesting of 65 hectares of trees were cleared out to finish the project. Just over 50 per cent of the second phase was completed in June, and completion is scheduled for this fall.

The RDCK says the Selous Creek project is unique due to its scope and scale and how it involves collaboration between regional and municipal governments, fire services, and a local timber licensee.

Similar projects have been conducted in West Arm Provincial Park and Harrop Procter Community Forest.

The project is funded by the Forest Enhancement Society of BC and covers approximately 80 hectares of land from the Great Northern Rail Trail on provincial Crown land.