- Advertisement -

The Balfour-Harrop Rescue Society is hosting an annual duck race to raise funds for training and equipment to improve response time across Kootenay Lake.

“We are raising funds to make sure the crew, and boat, are well equipped to help in any emergency,” says president Andrew Doran.

“With this specific race we are looking to raise $7,000 to $10,000 range. We’ve done that in the past,” says Doran. “This is our ask of the community to help support the local rescue program.”

The volunteer organization has 31 volunteers who train and provide emergency services to the surrounding community.

- Advertisement -

The duck race will be held this Saturday running between Sunshine Bay to Kokanee Creek Provincial Park.

Information and tickets for the event can be found by going to the Balfour-Harrop Rescue Society website.