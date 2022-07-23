- Advertisement -

A man accused of spitting at a Nelson hotel employee in November 2020 who then had a serious heart attack is due to stand trial on Feb. 1, 2023.

Online court records show Jeremy Undershute, who was born in 1980, has pleaded not guilty to one count of assault.

At the time of the incident, police said Undershute spat at a woman after she confronted him about not wearing a mask in the Empire coffee shop. She suffered a heart attack shortly afterward.

The trial date was fixed on Monday in his 10th court appearance on the matter since June 2021.

A bench warrant was issued for Undershute’s arrest after he failed to appear in court last October. He was arrested in April and released on bail.