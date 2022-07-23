- Advertisement -

Nelson Police want your help finding two people vacationing in the Nelson area who have been reported missing by their family.

Alyssa De Regt and a man named Sterling, whose last name is unknown, were reported overdue.

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2022 Toyota 4 runner with Alberta License Plate BVK 9709.

According to her LinkedIn profile, De Regt is an operations supervisor for Menzies Aviation in Edmonton.

If you have seen either of the two, or their vehicle since Tuesday, police ask you to email dispatch@nelsonpolice.ca, call them at 250-354-3919 (option 3), or ask them to call police to confirm their welfare.