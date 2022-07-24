- Advertisement -

While the onset of the wildfire season was later than usual, at least 13 small fires are now burning throughout the West Kootenay/Boundary, most caused by lightning and most smaller than one hectare.

Five fires are clustered around Frog Peak, west of the Slocan Valley. All were caused by lightning Thursday and Friday. Four are 0.01 hectares, while the remaining one is one hectare.

The rest, from the BC Wildfire Dashboard, are as follows. With a few exceptions, all broke out Friday and Saturday due to lightning.

• Mount Ferguson, near Harrop on Kootenay Lake, 1.5 hectares.

• Cove Creek, west side of Slocan Lake in Valhalla Provincial Park, 0.01 hectare.

• Whatshan Lake, 0.53 hectare.

• Wales Forest Service Road, east of Christina Lake, 0.3 hectare.

• Halfway Creek, near Salmo, 0.01 hectare.

• Wally Creek, southwest of Ymir, 0.02 hectare. Broke out Thursday and now under control.

• Winlaw Creek, 0.01 hectare. Broke out Sunday. Cause unknown.

• State Creek, 0.2 hectares, in the Beaverdell Range.