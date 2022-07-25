- Advertisement -

The streets of Nelson will be filling up again this Friday as art lovers participate in the second opening of ArtWalk 2022, with over 60 artists throughout 27 venues around the city.

The opening is happening alongside the first Market Night, making ArtWalk hours a bit earlier.

“We are hoping that opening ArtWalk earlier will allow folks to explore the art before they head to the market,” says Stephanie Myers in a news release.

There will also be four mini-performance spaces for musicians and entertainers, including the Judy Brown Band at the amenity area of Broken Hill, Talel McBriar at Red Light Ramen, and Aurelien Sudan at AM Radio Café. There will be live painting near Remedy Rx by Abby Wilson.

Venues will be open across Nelson from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, while the art will be available for viewing until Sept. 4.

The Nelson and District Arts Council encourages the whole community to celebrate everything that is art.

ArtWalk is an annual tradition that has united businesses, artists, and community members for over 30 years.