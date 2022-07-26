- Advertisement -

An accident on Highway 3A near Shoreacres has sent three people to hospital after two vehicles collided near Kelly Road.

Firefighters responded to the crash Sunday and had to use the jaws of life to remove two women from one car, and a 27-year-old man from the other vehicle.

“We are still investigating the incident, but we are suspecting that the 27-year-old man was impaired and that played a factor in the collision,” says Nelson RCMP Cpl. Derek Pitt.

“The nature of the injuries are unknown, but one of the people in the crash was transported to Kelowna for medical treatment,” says Pitt.

RCMP are still investigating the collision and have informed The Bridge that charges have not been laid.