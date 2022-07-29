- Advertisement -

The BC Wildfire Service wants you to be ready in case of a wildfire as hot weather continues to beat down on most of the province.

They said everyone should have an emergency plan ready no matter if you’re staying home or going out camping for the long weekend.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there’s potential for widespread lightning when the current weather pattern changes.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires are still prohibited in B.C.

Campfires are still allowed for now, but the BC Wildfire Service noted this could change in the coming weeks.

If you break the rules you could face a $1,150 fine, be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

It’s important to check with your local governments before lighting a fire as they may have other restrictions in place.

Between April 1 and July 28, BC Wildfire officials said 380 wildfires have burned more than 13,000 hectares in British Columbia.

People have caused 52 per cent of those fires.