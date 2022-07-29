- Advertisement -

High temperatures have several people in Nelson finding ways to stay cool and avoid heat injuries over the past week.

To aid in combating the hot, dry weather the city opened three cooling stations for people who don’t have access to air conditioning.

“We are trying to provide a safe place for not just residents of Nelson, but for everyone who might need a place to come and cool off,” says Salvation Army Lieutenant Tony DeSilva.

“We get a few people who are coming in to get water, or just sit in a cool place”

The locations are all located in the downtown core, and within a block of each other, which has DeSilva concerned about residents who might not be able to make it to a station.

“I think stations scattered out around the city would be useful, especially in areas like Fairview.

“The most important thing to do, if you can’t make it down to a station, is to get to know your neighbor. They might not have air conditioning, so become friendly.”

Cooling stations in Nelson will be open until 8 p.m. at the Curling Club, Nelson Cares at 521 Vernon Street, and the Salvation Army if residents need to escape the heat.