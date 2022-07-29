- Advertisement -

The Nelson Police Department says it arrested two people and seized over $32,000 worth of drugs during a road check.

In a news release, they said they stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Thursday and discovered both the driver and passenger were wanted on outstanding warrants.

The drugs were discovered on the driver, including 93 grams of what they suspect was fentanyl (worth about $28,000), 31 grams of meth (worth about $3,000) and 13 grams of cocaine (worth about $1,300). They also seized $1,000 in cash.

The driver is facing charges of driving while prohibited and multiple counts of drug trafficking. The passenger is not facing new charges.

Both were released following a bail hearing.