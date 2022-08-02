- Advertisement -

At noon on Thursday, all campfires will be banned in the East and West Kootenays.

Southeast Fire Centre officials said it will help prevent human-caused wildfires as hot and dry conditions are expected to continue.

This is being added to the pre-existing bans in place. This includes the use of fireworks, sky lanterns and binary exploding targets.

If you’re caught breaking the rules you could be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.