- Advertisement -

Updated:

An evacuation alert continues for 14 properties near Briggs Creek.

The alert was issued on Monday after lightning struck ground, flaring up in the area west of Kaslo.

“The size of the fire has grown from 380 hectares to 1,500 hectares, which is why the evacuation alert has been issued,” says Shiree Worden, RDCK information officer.

“The fire, currently, poses no threat to populated areas and we have emergency crews on the scene to deal with the fire as it progresses,” says Kim Wright with the Southeast Fire Center.

- Advertisement -

According to the Southeast Fire Center it has labeled the Briggs Creek fire as out of control because it keeps spreading.

“We have three levels of control,” says Wright. “Out of control means that we are seeing the fire continue to grow, being held is used to indicate that the fire is less likely to grow, and under-control means that there is enough suppressant to contain the fire.”

Residents on South Fork Road, with the house numbers: 2130, 2138, 2140, 2150, 2160, 2180, 2188, 2194, 2198, 2201, 2209, 2215, 2221, and 2225 should stay tuned to updates in case the fire grows.

The RDCK is reassuring residents of Briggs Creek that there is no evacuation order in place yet, but wants to ensure that they are ready to go if an order is issued.

The fire continues to spread into Kokanee Glacier Park.