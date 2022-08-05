- Advertisement -

The Kootenay unemployment rate was below four per cent again last month.

Statistics Canada pegged the local jobless figure at 3.9 per cent, which was up slightly from 3.8 per cent in June, but down from 5.8 per cent in July 2021.

There were 83,100 people working and 3,400 people looking for work out of a population of 140,800.

Last year at the same time, there were 81,800 working and 5,000 job hunting out of a population of 138,500.

The local rate in July was lower than the BC rate of 4.7 per cent as well as the national rate of 4.9 per cent, both of which are at historically low levels.

The national rate was unchanged from the previous month, despite the fact the economy shed 31,000 jobs.

Stats Can says employment declined among older and core-aged women (ages 25-54), while it was up among older men.

At the industry level, the agency said a decline in the services-producing sector was offset by an increase in the goods-producing sector.

A decrease in the number of employees working in the public sector was tempered by a gain among self-employed workers, they added.