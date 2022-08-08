- Advertisement -

The BC Wildfire Service says the Briggs Creek wildfire west of Kaslo didn’t seen any substantial growth over the weekend. It remains pegged at a little under 1,700 hectares.

The fire continues to burn within what the service calls “a desirable area” and has not threatened containment lines.

The fire is visible on the face between Kemp Creek and Nashton Creek and is primarily displaying characteristics of a smouldering ground fire with a slow spread, the service said in an update posted Sunday on their website.

However, they expect hot and dry conditions will result in the fire burning at a higher intensity in some pockets.

Fourteen firefighters and one helicopter are at work on the blaze.

“Crews are on site early and remain on site into the evening,” the wildfire service said.

“They are continuously monitoring conditions to ensure we are aware of any unwanted growth. Crews also remain stationed locally and are available for a quick response in the event conditions change.”

They say the fire remains at high elevation and continues to burn in steep terrain.

Crews have cleaned up the fire’s edge along the Keen Creek Forest Service Road. This area will continue to be monitored by ground and air as fire activity continues in the west end of the valley. Personnel will be working on the face between Nashton Creek and Kemp Creek upslope.

This fire is very visible in Kaslo and surrounding areas. The wildfire service says in the evening the fire may appear closer than it really is.

An evacuation alert issued for 14 properties on Kaslo Creek South Fork Road last week remains in effect.

An area restriction is also in effect to keep the public out of the area where firefighters are doing their work.

The fire was started by lightning.