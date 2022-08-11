- Advertisement -

Weather conditions are favourable for a possible thunderstorm to develop over central and southern parts of B.C. on Thursday.

Environment Canada officials have issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large part of B.C.

The forecasting agency said the storms might be capable of producing strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” said officials. “Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch alerts when conditions are right for a thunderstorm that could produce large hail, damaging winds, torrential rain or any combination of the three.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” said officials.