Recent lightning has done a number across the West Kootenay sparking a multitude of new wildfires.

They are all quite small at the time of writing.

Eighteen were lighting caused, one is believed to be human-caused and one is unknown.

The majority are located within the area between Castlegar and Valhalla Provincial Park.

Up-to-date info can be found on the BC Wildfire Dashboard.