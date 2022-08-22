- Advertisement -

Residents in Nelson will get the chance to vote for their next council on October 15, but the list of candidates is still uncertain at this point.

Only one city councilor has confirmed he will not be seeking re-election.

“No, I won’t be running again, I just plan to enjoy retirement life,” says councilor Cal Renwick, who is serving his first term

Renwick has lived in Nelson his entire life and devoted many hours of his spare time to many volunteer committees involving local youth sports, local businesses, the arts and public health.

The other members of council have not yet confirmed their intentions.

Councilor Rik Logtenberg originally indicated his intention not to seek re-election, but now he is reconsidering that position.

“My plan was not to run until a few days ago. I have been under a lot of pressure to reconsider,” says Logtenberg. “I will make a final decision in a few weeks.”

Councilor Jesse Woodward was undecided and could not verify his intentions, but said he would be addressing the issue in early September.

“I will know more about my plans for the upcoming election near the first week of September,” says Woodward.

Mayor John Dooley could not comment on his position for re-election in October.

“At this point I am just too busy with mayoral duty and summer holiday to think about the election,” says Dooley.

Councilors Janice Morrison, Keith Page, and Nicole Charlwood have not yet provided an official response to Vista Radio on their intentions.

Nominations open Aug. 30 and close Sept. 9.

If you are not registered to vote you can do so on election day, or by advance elector registrations today.

Constituents in Nelson will be electing one mayor, six council members, and two trustees in School District 8.