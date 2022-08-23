The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s overall payroll went up 13 per cent between 2020 and 2021, from a total of $14.4 million to $16.3 million, a difference of $1.9 million.
According to the RDCK’s annual statement of financial information, there were 50 staff members earning $75,000 or more in 2021, compared to 45 the previous year, and 18 making $100,000 or more, up from 15 in 2020.
The top earners were as follows:
|Name
|Title
|Salary
|Expenses
|Total
|Stuart Horn
|CAO/CFO
|$244,536
|$5,961
|$250,497
|Connie Saari-Heckley
|HR manager
|$143,250
|$3,348
|$146,598
|Nora Hannon
|Regional fire chief
|$143,532
|$701
|$144,233
|Sangita Sudan
|General manager, development and community sustainability
|$142,281
|$1,602
|$143,883
|Uli Wolf
|General manager, environmental services
|$142,281
|$500
|$142,781
|Joe Chirico
|General manager, community services
|$142,281
|0
|$142,281
The same six people were also the RDCK’s top earners in 2020, although in a different order. They also each made a bit more that year because of how the pay periods fell. In Horn’s case, he earned $255,306 in salary and was reimbursed $6,857 in expenses for a total of $262,163.
Those earning over $75,000 accounted for just over $5 million in salary and expenses combined in 2021, while the overall payroll including all employees was $16.3 million. In 2020, those earning over $75,000 accounted for $4.6 million in salary and expenses, while the overall payroll was $14.4 million.
On the elected officials side, the total tab in 2021 came to $802,447 in salary plus $31,455 in expenses for a total of $833,901, up 3.7 per cent from the previous year when the board of directors was paid a combined $762,655 plus expenses of $41,470 for a total of $804,125.
Chair Aimee Watson topped the list with a salary of $89,490 and expenses of $769 for a total of $90,259. The base salary for rural directors was $41,484 and for municipal directors $16,092, compared to $40,752 and $15,804 the year before.
Watson got an extra $48,000 for being chair and vice-chair Walter Popoff another $25,000. In 2020, Watson made a total of $89,457 including expenses.