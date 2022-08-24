Lightning on Tuesday has started at least a dozen new wildfires in the West Kootenay/Boundary, seven of which are burning between Nelson and Salmo.

None are very big and none are threatening homes.

The largest is the Rover Creek fire, which has been measured at 3.6 hectares. Five others are 0.01 of a hectare and one is two hectares. Smoke was visible from Nelson on Tuesday.

Additionally, two new fires are burning southeast of Creston. One is 0.01 of a hectare and the other 0.5 of a hectare.

In the Boundary, a fire along Rock Candy Forest Service Road is 0.15 of a hectare and another well to the north along the Granby River is 0.01 of a hectare.

Finally, the Ottawa Hill fire northeast of Slocan is 0.9 of a hectare. It’s burning due east of the Slocan Bluffs fire, which reached 9.5 hectares but is now under control.