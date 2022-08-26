There’s another positive sign in the battle against the Briggs Creek wildfire burning west of Kaslo.

The BC Wildfire Service says it’s no longer considered a “wildfire of note,” for while it continues to burn at high elevation it has remained within containment lines and is a good distance away from populated areas.

“Increasing humidity and shorter days have bolstered weeks of hard work by firefighters,” they wrote on their website. “As a result of these efforts combined with the more favourable weather conditions, fire behaviour and activity has significantly reduced.”

The fire, which is burning about 11.5 kilometers from the village, was last mapped at 2,160 hectares. It was started by lightning.

An evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of Central Kootenay on Aug. 1 for 14 properties on South Fork Kaslo Creek Road was rescinded on Monday.

However, the wildfire service says nearby communities can still expect to see smoke for weeks to come. An area restriction remains in effect where firefighters are working.

Twenty-eight firefighters and one helicopter remain assigned to the blaze and will remain on site over the next few days to do mop up and patrol the containment lines.