Four Nelson residents have been honored with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal by Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison.

Alice Mayrhofer, Pegasis McGauley, Susan Campbell and Tanya Finley were in attendance to receive the prestigious award at the Chamber of Commerce in Nelson on Thursday

The four were nominated for their service in the community to help make Nelson a better place for everyone who lives here.

“Sue is very active with helping the homeless, and people in care facilities,” said one of the anonymous nominators.

“I am not usually speechless, but from the bottom of my heart I thank everyone,” said Campbell.

“Alice deserves to be nominated for her work in Nelson,” says another anonymous nominator. “She served … on Nelson’s city council and helped shape the city.”

“Pegasis has devoted her entire life to helping others, and still continues,” said McGaluley’s nominator.

“Tanya has done excellent work in the community, she is devoted and always helpful,” says Finley’s nominator.

“It is a pretty humbling experience for sure, very thankful to the community” says Finley.

Recipients of the Queen’s Jubilee must be nominated, and live in the area for which the award is given out.

This year’s awards mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Queen Elizabeth II. She is Canada’s longest reigning monarch and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee.