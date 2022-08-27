A longtime regional director for rural Nelson will not run for another term.

“It is with great sadness and appreciation that I announce I will not run in the 2022 election,” RDCK Area E director Ramona Faust said in a letter posted online.

Faust has served constituents of the region for 14 years in an official capacity and many more through her volunteer service.

She was the first government representative chosen by the Union of BC Municipalities to be an appointee to the Real Estate Foundation of BC and serve as its chair for two years.

She is also the chair of the Nelson, Salmo Areas E, F, G Parks Commission, and chair of regional all recreation commission.

Faust says as an RDCK director she has worked to improve the opportunities for community halls, non-profit organizations, seniors’ halls, acquisition of new infrastructure, protection of the environment, and support for young parents and children.

“It has been a great 14 years, and as you deliberate over the next few weeks I urge you to put your faith in someone who works for things, with people, for the future of all the community, rather than against things, or for personal interest.

No official announcement has been made by anyone else who intends to run for Area E.

Nominations for the 2022 general election open on Aug. 30 and close on Sept 9.