Nominations for local government elections across the region open tomorrow When we asked incumbents about their intentions, some were very open and some held back. Candidates have until Sept. 9 to make their intentions public. Voting day is Oct. 15

NELSON:

Mayor John Dooley and council members Janice Morrison, Keith Page, Jesse Woodward, Nicole Charlwood and Rik Logtenberg have not declared their intentions as of yet.

But one first-term councillor won’t be back.

“I want to focus on my retirement,” Cal Renwick said.

KASLO:

Mayor Suzan Hewat says she’s still thinking about whether to run for re-election.

None of the councillors replied to inquiries about their political futures.

SALMO:

So far three of the five members of council have not confirmed their intentions to run in the election.

Mayor Diana Lockwood will seek another term. Lockwood won in the 2018 election with 270 votes over incumbent Stephen White, who had 245 votes.

Councillor Farrell Segall has decided against another term. He will instead run for RDCK Area G director against Hans Cunningham.

Councillors Jennifer Endersby, Jonathan Heatlie, and Jackie Huser have not yet ndicated their intentions.

“As we still have a few more weeks until our paperwork has to be complete, I am remaining quiet as to my intentions,” says councillor Heatlie.

SILVERTON:

Two of six council members have announced their intentions.

“Yes, I plan to run for council again,” says councillor Leah Main.

Main gained her seat on council, in 2018, by acclamation.

“Yes, I have decided to run for council agian,”says councillor Brian Mills.

The other councillors, and mayor, have not made official comments.

NEW DENVER:



Councillor Colin Moss will seek re-election.

“Yes, I plan on running again,” says Moss.

Moss won his seat in 2018 by receiving the most votes in the election with 228.

One councillor, Gerald Wagner, will not seek re-election.

Mayor Leonard Casley, councillor John Fyke , and councillor Vern Gustafon have not commented on their intentions.

RDCK:

At least five incumbent rural directors for the Regional District of Central Kootenay will be seeking another term, including the longest-serving politician in West Kootenay.

Hans Cunningham, who has represented Area G (Salmo Valley) continuously since 1986, said he is “running with great joy.” But he will be challenged by Farrell Segall, who is presently a Salmo village councillor.

Walter Popoff, director for Area H (Slocan Valley); Andy Davidoff, director for Area I (Rural Castlegar); Garry Jackman, director for Area A (East Shore); and Tanya Wall, director for Area B (Rural Creston) also indicated they will run again.

However, after two terms, Rick Smith, director for Area J (Lower Arrow-Columbia) will not be seeking re-election. Neither will Paul Peterson, director for Area K (Arrow Lakes), who is the board’s second-longest serving director at 20 years. Peterson says he will instead campaign for his alternate, Teresa Weatherhead, and if she is elected, he expects to serve as her alternate for at least a year.

Ramona Faust, director for Area E (Rural Nelson) will not run either, after 14 years. In a letter to constituents posted on Facebook, she announced her retirement from politics “with sadness and appreciation.”

“It has been my honour and pleasure to inform the region and the province about the unique self determination and beauty of Area E,” she wrote.

Tom Newell, director for Area F (Rural Nelson), said he would have an answer soon.

We have not yet heard from Adam Casemore, director for Area C (Rural Creston), or Aimee Watson, director for Area D (Rural Kaslo).

Do you have an interest in politics, or are considering running for office? Let us know: jbaumgardner@vistaradio.ca