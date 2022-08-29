The pride flag has been raised in front of Nelson city hall to commemorate the start of Pride Week.

“Pride originates from trans-women of colour who were some of those most affected by police violence and stigma towards the queer communities,” says pride organizer Nicola Hare. “I think it is important to acknowledge the steps taken to form the movement.

“I think Pride Week is all about celebrating queer joy and the way we exist in community with each other.”

This is the first time in two years that Kootenay PRIDE has been able to have fully in-person events, since it was forced to shut down in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“I think it is important to acknowledge that COVID is still a factor,” says Hare. “There are still health concerns that affect both communities, so thankfully a lot of our events are outdoors.”

Several events will take place, from today to Sept. 5, to celebrate Pride Week all across the city.

“Of course celebrations would not be complete without the Pride parade that will be on Baker Street, which will be on Sunday,” Hare says.

Kootenay PRIDE is currently looking for volunteers for various events.

For a complete list of events visit Kootenay PRIDE on Facebook.