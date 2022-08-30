A national non-profit organization has developed a monitoring system to understand the impacts of our changing environment on water quantity and quality in Kokanee Glacier Park.

Living Lakes Canada says loggers for monitoring have been installed in Sapphire Lakes, Tanal Lake and Upper Joker Lake to track changes in water levels.

According to a press release, their goal is to start creating baseline data to understand how the chemical and biological components of these lakes are functioning. Once this baseline is established, they can continue to monitor over time and understand how these components are responding to climate change.

Living Lakes Canada has developed a science app that will enable anyone who visits Kokanee Glacier. The app will help create an inventory of plant and animal species in the park boundary.

The data collected will be used with the citizen science app iNaturalist.

Living Lakes Canada works towards the long-term protection of Canada’s freshwater.