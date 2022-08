Nominations for the 2022 election have officially opened in Nelson but only two people have submitted their nomination papers for council.

Jesse Woodward, who won his seat in the 2018 election with 1,813 votes, will be running again.

Woodward, so far, will be up against Brenton Raby.

Raby will be seeking his first term in office in this election. He ran in the by-election last year but lost to councillor Nicole Charlwood.

Six seats need to be filled on council.

The deadline to file is Sept. 9.