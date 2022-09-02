Nelson Fire and Rescue says a grass fire between Stanley Street and the train tracks stared this afternoon in a illegal camp site.

They were called at about 1:15 p.m. this afternoon to an area below city hall. Smoke could be seen from downtown.

The fire was “aggressively burning” dry grass in the area. Bystanders and police officers knocked down the initial flames with handheld fire extinguishers. Once the fire department got there, they put out the rest of the fire, which grew to about six meters by six meters.

It took 300 gallons (1,135 litres) of water to stop the spread and extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.

Although the provincial camp fire ban was lifted today, the fire department says campfires and cooking fires are always banned within city limits.

“In this late summer season, grasses are very dry and susceptible to ignition sources,” they said. “Please be extremely careful with any and all ignition sources.”