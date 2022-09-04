A Nelson athlete represented Canada at the UTMB Mont-Blanc race in Chamonix, France where she took fourth place in her category and 45th in the world.

“I am very happy with my fourth place result,” says Jazmine Lowther. “The race brings forth the most competitive trail runners in the world.”

Lowther underwent intense training to prepare her for this race, and several pre-qualifying races.

“I would describe the training as my second job,” says Lowther. “It is a lot of hours of dedication. You need to run a lot especially when you’re going to be running 100 kilometers with vertical climbing.”

Lowther set her goal to run between 120 and 180 kilometers a week.

“Training time, to meet this goal, took me anywhere between 20-26 hours a week.”

Lowther had one setback after a race she attended in Auburn, California where she suffered an injury.

“It was a big curveball let down because that race qualified me to run in the western state race, which is the longest champion race.”

The injury was in her foot, but after receiving local care and physiotherapy Lowther was back running in the race in Chamonix.

“All of the help I got from the therapists in Nelson was fantastic, and I am so appreciative for their help.”

The tour is over, but that hasn’t slowed Lowther’s spirits and her passion to remain active in her life.

“I just heard that there are rumblings of trail running at the Olympics. I am not sure when, but if that is true I will definitely be interested in trying out.”

Lowther completed the 100 kilometer race in just over 12 hours.