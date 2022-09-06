With kids starting to return to schools across the province, the B.C. government is asking drivers to be extra cautious.

Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Childcare, said the increased traffic means increased risk for students.

“Reminding yourself of a few safeguards can go a long way,” she added.

“First of all, give yourself extra time. We know that traffic is more congested. Secondly, watch for pedestrians.

“Be aware that there are more kids walking, riding their bikes, getting dropped off in school zones and some children may be arriving late and dart into the street without looking.”

All school and playground zones are 30km/h.

It’s also important that drivers stop when a school bus has its stop sign deployed.

Failing to stop will likely cost you $368.

“We can all do our part in ensuring B.C. students have a safe start this September by exercising some extra care and caution,” Whiteside added.

“Drivers and pedestrians certainly can coexist safely in school zones and we can make sure kids feel safe using our streets to get to school.”