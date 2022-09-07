One Nelson city councillor won’t run for re-election, but that doesn’t mean her political career is over.

Nicole Charlwood announced this past weekend that she will not seek re-election in October.

“I have to admit, it was a very difficult decision and I didn’t come to it easily,” says Charlwood. “I am really looking forward to seeing the next group of folk work in the city.”

Charlwood has sat on council for the past year and a half after winning her seat in a by-election against Brenton Raby, who is running again next month

She has also announced she has no intention of running for RDCK director in Area E but hinted she might be setting her sights higher, considering running again for the Green Party in Nelson-Creston. Charlwood finished second to New Democrat Brittny Anderson in the 2020 provincial election.

“The issues that are genuinely true to my heart are at the provincial level” says Charlwood. “I am seriously considering that option.”

She thanked all her supporters, and the residents of Nelson for allowing her to represent them during her time in office.

Among the other incumbents, Jesse Woodward has filed for re-election while councillor Janice Morrison will run for mayor against incumbent John Dooley. Cal Renwick is not seeking another term. Keith Page and Rik Logtenberg have not revealed their decisions.