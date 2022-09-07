A COVID outbreak in the medical ward at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson has been declared over.

Interior Health says there were eight patient cases but no deaths.

The outbreak was declared Aug. 25, putting a pause on social visits.

Non-essential visits were also restricted at the hospital for a few days in May to manage potential COVID-19 exposures, but an outbreak was not formally declared at that time.

There are now no listed outbreaks at Interior Health facilities in the Kootenays although there are three in the Okanagan.