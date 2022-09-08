Fourteen properties along the east shore of Kootenay Lake’s north arm have been placed on evacuation alert due to the Fry Creek wildfire.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay issued the alert today for the properties northeast of Kaslo at Birchdale and Fry Creek, which are only accessible by boat.

Only two of the properties actually have street addresses (138 and 200 Birchdale Way). The rest are just identified by property identification numbers.

RDCK spokesman Dan Elliott says there are both permanent and seasonal residents, but they aren’t sure how many of each. They expect to get a better handle on those figures once emergency responders has finished hand-delivering the alert notice.

The Fry Creek wildfire was discovered on Aug. 25. It’s classified as out of control. The BC Wildfire Service says smoke is preventing accurate mapping, but it’s estimated at 150 hectares. It’s burning in steep terrain in the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy that the agency says is unsafe for crews to work on directly.

“The fire has grown over the last few days and is highly visible, particularly at night,” they said. Winds yesterday blew the fire onto the south side of the Fry Creek drainage, but the south flank towards Birchdale did not see the same growth.

Today, personnel are in the air and on the ground planning suppression action, BC Wildfire said. Airtankers are laying retardant on the south flank of the fire to slow its growth downslope.

It’s believed the fire was started by lightning.

It is the second evacuation alert the RDCK has issued this year. The other, for 14 properties west of Kaslo near the Briggs Creek wildfire, has since been rescinded.

Monument Creek fire

Meanwhile, the Monument Creek fire about 17 km north of Nelson is now estimated at about 300 hectares. It was also caused by lightning and grew thanks to wind on Wednesday. Parts of the fire have now moved into terrain considered safe for crews to access.

A unit crew and heavy equipment are being deployed to the Six Mile drainage to begin work there. Two helicopters are now assigned to this incident to cool that section while crews and heavy equipment work in the area. Response officers are on site assessing and developing a containment plan for the Duhamel Creek area. No structures are threatened.

Woden Creek fire

The Woden Creek fire, burning about 27 km northwest of Slocan and three kilometers west of Valhalla Park is estimated at 145 hectares and is also blamed on lightning.

Since Monday, ground crews have been working on containment with support from helicopters bucketing to cool fire behaviour. It doesn’t threaten any structures either.