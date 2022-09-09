Internet service providers will now be able to expand and improve services to their customers from the Slocan Valley to just north of Nakusp.

Columbia Basin Trust has just completed adding 125 kilometers of fibre-optic cable that will allow individual providers to expand their network connectivity so that customers can access the regional backbone to receive higher quality connection, and more reliable services.

The new cable runs directly from the Playmor Junction to Shoreholme and benefits communities like Appledale, Brouse, Crescent Valley, Hills, Lebahdo, Lemon Creek, Nakusp, New Denver, Passmore, Perrys, Rosebery, Silverton, Slocan, Summit Lake, Vallican and Winlaw.

“Improving connectivity throughout our region has been a top priority for the RDCK for a long time,” says Walter Popoff RDCK board vice-chair in a media release. “This will allow residents in the Slocan Valley better opportunities to work remotely and expand their businesses.”

The project cost $7.3 million, which included $3.4 million in funding from the Trust, $343,000 from RDCK as well contributions amounting to $181,675 from various communities.

The Trust has also completed a 60-kilometer expansion of the network into the South County [not sure where that is] with two additional projects underway.

The expansion addition would put another 100 kilometers between Fruitvale and Nelson, as well as between Kimberly and Wasa.

Once the project is complete there will be 1,285 kilometers of fibre cable connecting rural communities.