A group of 20 local swimmers closed the season off with an outstanding performance after they attended the provincial swim meet in Kamloops where they took 17 medals in various categories.

“I am proud of all our swimmers,” says Chad Badry, president of the Nelson Neptunes. “The team did very well and we look forward to what the next season will bring.”

Gold medals went to Makai Eaton and Lachlan Bibby-Fox for their performance in the breaststroke, Matt MacDonald for backstroke and Kallie Badry for individual medley.

“I was very excited to get a medal, because I never got one before,” says Kallie Badry.

Silver medals were awarded to Megan Bonikowsky for her 50-meter freestyle and breaststroke and Elise Crowe for 100 free-style.

“It was really fun, and I am very happy,” says Bonikowsky.

Other members, like Keira Badry, managed to pull off their own personal best in 100-dash.

“It is super fun to swim, and I have a great time,” says Keria.

Swimmers will get time off before hitting the pool on Oct. 3 to start training for the provincial championship in Nanaimo.

The Neptunes have been in Nelson for over 70 years and have 74 members.