Nelsonites will have five candidates to choose from for mayor and 11 for council when they go to the polls next month.

When nominations closed this afternoon, incumbent mayor John Dooley was facing challenges from incumbent councillor Janice Morrison, as well as John Buffery, Tom Prior, and Mike Zeabin.

Prior has previously run for council and provincially as an independent candidate. Buffery filed his papers just before the deadline.

Among the council hopefuls, Rik Logtenberg, Keith Page, and Jesse Woodward are all seeking re-election.

- Advertisement -

Also running are Ainsleah Hastings, Charles Jeanes, Leslie Payne, Jesse Pineiro, Brenton Raby, Glenn Sutherland, Kate Tait, and Kyle Wilkinson.

Jeanes is a perennial candidate while Payne ran in 2018 and Raby was runner-up in a 2021 by-election.

Voting day is Oct. 15.