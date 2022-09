Kaslo mayor Suzan Hewat will face a challenge next month for her seat from councillor Henry Van Mill.

They are the only candidates for the village’s top job, but there are six people vying for four council seats, including incumbents Robert Lang and Molly Leathwood.

Also running are Lynda Beddow, Erika Bird, Matthew Brown, and Jonathan Carruthers.

Voting day is Oct. 15.