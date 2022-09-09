Former Slocan village councillor Dave Fredrickson will run against incumbent mayor Jessica Lunn in next month’s election.

Lunn has served two terms as mayor and was a councillor before that. Fredrickson served on council in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Among the baker’s dozen running for the four council seats are incumbents Ezra Buller and Madeleine Perriere.

The newcomers are Elizabeth Azu, Steve Baal, Shanoon Bennett, Nicol Berinstein, Jeremi Buzolitch-Roy, Delaine Hird, Jordan Knott, Heather Marshall, Merina Matthew, Sophie Teare, and Joanna Van Bynen.

Voting day is Oct. 15.