Silverton mayor Colin Ferguson will serve another term because no one ran against him.

Ferguson was elected mayor in a by-election last year after Jason Clarke resigned.

But residents in BC’s second-smallest municipality will vote for councillors next month. All four incumbents are running again, namely Clarence Denbok, Leah Main, Brian Mills, and Arlene Yofonoff.

They are joined by Luce Paquin and Margaret Scaia, who ran in a by-election this year but lost to Mills.

Voting day is Oct. 15.