The race for school trustee in Nelson will be hotly contested, with six people seeking the two seats, none of them incumbents.

Tricia Braun, Julie Bremner, Lesley Garlow, Kathy Krulitsky, Murray Shunter, and Tamara Ziemer are all in the running.

Incumbents Bill Maslechko and Sheri Walsh did not seek re-election.

There is also a race in the Slocan Valley, where incumbent Sharon Nazaroff faces a challenge from Emily Duggan, and in Kaslo-Lardeau, where incumbent Dawn Lang will face Dustin East, who has previously run for Kaslo village council.

David Feldman is also running against incumbent East Shore/North Shore trustee Lenora Trenaman.

Susan Chew will be acclaimed for another term as the trustee for Salmo, Taghum, and Blewett.

The board also includes three trustees from Creston and area.