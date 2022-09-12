Four hundred and fifty-six cars were on display on Baker Street in Nelson over the weekend as the Road Kings car show filled the city.

Car enthusiasts from all over North America came in to show off their ride either through competitions or just to share their passion for the automotive industry.

“We come here every year to see what other people have done, and just to connect with other car lovers,” says Ken Kiehn of Spokane, who was one of this year’s car exhibitors.

“I don’t enter the competitions,” says Rick Lungo, also of Spokane and fellow exhibitor. “I love classic cars and typically get out to any show within a weekend drive.”

There were 50 categories that competitors could enter, but the ultimate prize for any of the people who entered was Best of the Show.

“We are just looking for simple things,” says car show director Paul Bowolin. “Nice presentation, all the parts fit, just simple things.”

Ray Campbell, of Vernon, won Best of the Show for the 2022 Road Kings Car Show.

Entries came from as far away as Saskatchewan, but the Creston Valley Car Club had the most turn out for the weekend.