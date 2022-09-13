A candidate for RDCK Area G director says her key concerns are water security, affordable housing, and public transportation.

“Without these in place it makes it hard to grow an infrastructure between our neighbors, ” says Anna Bundschuh.”

Bundschuh says these focal points should be taken seriously.

“After doing my research, attending council and RDCK meetings I feel that settling into a director role at RDCK is the right fit for me,” says Bundschuh. “This is where my legacy is, and where I have built my brand.”

- Advertisement -

Bundschuh has not previously sought elected office but has done a lot of work with various organizations in the area which have organized several events to support Area G.

“I love the advocacy work,” she says. “I enjoy helping people solve problems, I found that was apparent with my work at Shambhala after people hugged me with gratitude for the work being done.”

Bundschuh faces opposition from Farrell Segall and longtime director Hans Cunningham, but maintains her support is overwhelming from the community.

“I’ve got a huge team of people willing to help me go further.

“Yes, we need new leadership and new energy.”