The Regional District of Central Kootenay says its offices, landfills, transfer stations and recycling depots will be closed on Monday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

But all RDCK recreation centres will stay open to meet the needs of the community due to school closures. Federal and provincial public service workers are expected to have the day off, meaning there will be no school for K-12 or post-secondary students.

Nelson city hall is also expected to close on Monday, although official word is still pending.