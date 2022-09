Restrictions keeping people out of the area around the Monument Creek wildfire north of Nelson will be rescinded at noon on Thursday.

The BC Wildfire Service says firefighters no longer need to restrict public access to operate efficiently and safely in the area.

However, they say the fire remains an active worksite, so you should be cautions while travelling in the area.

The fire has burned about 660 hectares but is not threatening any homes.

The area restriction was imposed last week.